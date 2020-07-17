Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Neuronetics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 27 mins ago

MALVERN, Pa., July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on improving the lives of patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced that, in connection with the hiring of Keith J. Sullivan as the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer on July 14, 2020, the company’s Board of Directors authorized the grant to Mr. Sullivan of the following long term equity incentive grants as an inducement material to him accepting employment with the company, each of which was made outside of Neuronetics’ 2018 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) with vesting subject to Mr. Sullivan’s continued employment with the company on the relevant vesting date:

  • 500,000 restricted stock units, 25% of which will vest annually. Each vested restricted stock unit will be settled in one share of the company’s common stock;
  • 500,000 performance restricted stock units (“PRSUs”), which will vest based on appreciation of the company’s common stock price, measured using a trailing 30-day volume weighted average price of a share of the company’s common stock. Each vested performance restricted stock unit will be settled in one share of the company’s common stock; and
  • 1,000,000 non-qualified stock options, with an exercise price of $1.98, 25% of which will vest on July 14, 2021, and 1/48th of which will vest monthly thereafter.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Our commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood.  The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode.  NeuroStar is also available in other parts of the world, including Japan, where it is listed under Japan’s national health insurance.  Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com.

“Safe harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements in the press release regarding Neuronetics, Inc. (the “Company”) that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “outlook,” “potential,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would” and “should” as well as the negative of these terms and similar expressions. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those projected. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. For a discussion of these and other related risks, please refer to the Company’s recent SEC filings which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Investor Contact:

Mark R. Klausner
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0501
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Gina Kent
Vault Communications
610-455-2763
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.