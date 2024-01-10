MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) (the “Company” or “Neuronetics”) a commercial stage medical technology company with a strategic vision of transforming the lives of patients whenever and wherever they need help, with the best neurohealth therapies in the world, today announced certain preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2023 results.