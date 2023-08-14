New automated features elevate the standard of care for NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy practices

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced enhancements to the TrakStar® Patient Data Management System, a proprietary, HIPAA-compliant, patient management and outcomes reporting system for NeuroStar transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) providers. The update introduces a range of automated features to improve communication between providers and their existing and prospective patients, while also saving practices time in recording and documenting results. This marks the second significant upgrade to the platform this year.

“Our providers do vital work helping patients with drug-resistant depression and other conditions, and our commitment lies in making TrakStar an indispensable part of their practice,” stated Keith J. Sullivan, President, and CEO of Neuronetics Inc. “The enhancements we’ve made to our industry-defining TrakStar system allow practices to continue to elevate the standard of patient care they provide. With the latest updates, NeuroStar providers can more easily connect with their patients using automated SMS text messaging, a new avenue for communication that can save practices time and support patients through their treatment process.”

Included among the TrakStar developments are a customizable survey and patient check-in dashboard that fully automates scheduled health surveys and motivational messages for patients at various stages of their NeuroStar treatment. To facilitate seamless utilization of the automated SMS texting and email features, TrakStar makes it convenient to update patient contact details in one location. Additionally, a new export feature effortlessly shares or saves patient survey results if needed by insurance providers or for storing in an electronic medical record (EMR) system.

“TrakStar has been integral to the growth and success of our TMS initiative. The continuous enhancements make it easier than ever to support the patients we serve,” said Dr. Kirmani-Moe, Owner and Medical Director of Collaborative Solutions in Psychiatry. “From initial referral to daily treatments, and even following up after a course of NeuroStar TMS, the use of TrakStar allows us to be seamlessly patient centered. TrakStar helps me as a clinician to guide the team. We are excited to use the new and advanced communication features to grow and provide best practices to all our patients.”

Other notable improvements in TrakStar include improved access to the potential patient dashboard for all staff members, expanded options for automated surveys, and new follow-up status choices for patient candidates. Additionally, NeuroStar’s exclusive PHQ-10 tool, designed to survey new patient candidates and seamlessly integrate them into TrakStar, now allows patients to request immediate consultations, and customizable options for the practice’s website and personal helplines within the survey results page.

The TrakStar upgrades are available now for all cloud-based NeuroStar providers. For more information about NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, please visit neurostar.com.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.4 million treatments delivered and is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, www.neurostar.com.

