MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today announced that the management team will present at the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Company is scheduled to present at 2:00 pm Eastern Time the same day via webcast.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at the investor relations page of the Company’s website at ir.neuronetics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations with its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health. NeuroStar is a non-drug, noninvasive treatment that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from neurohealth conditions when traditional medication hasn’t helped. NeuroStar is FDA-cleared for adults with major depressive disorder (MDD), as an adjunct for adults with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and to decrease anxiety symptoms in adult patients with MDD that may exhibit comorbid anxiety symptoms (anxious depression). NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is the leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for MDD in adults with over 5.9 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world’s largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety and prescribing information, NeuroStar.com.

