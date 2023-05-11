EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (“NeuroOne” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, will host a conference call to discuss financial results for its fiscal second quarter 2023 ended March 31, 2023 and provide a corporate update on May 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Thursday, May 11, 2023 – 4:30 PM Eastern Time

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. The Company may also pursue applications for other areas such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit nmtc1.com.

