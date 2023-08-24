– Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference –

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Management will host 1×1 meetings at the Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023, in Everett, MA.

Joel Becker, CEO, and Rebecca Kuhn, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat discussion and host 1×1 meetings at the Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 9:30 AM ET on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, in New York, NY.

Management will host 1×1 meetings at the Lake Street Capital Markets 7th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023, in New York, NY

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

