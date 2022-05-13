NeuroPace to Present at the 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy, today announced it will be participating in the upcoming 2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference. Mike Favet, CEO, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 17 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.neuropace.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About NeuroPace, Inc.
Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:
Gilmartin Group
Matt Bacso, CFA
investors@neuropace.com

 

