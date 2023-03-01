LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroSigma today announced a new option for patients and caregivers seeking a telehealth evaluation for the Monarch eTNS System®. NeuroSigma is a Los Angeles-based bioelectronics company commercializing external trigeminal nerve stimulation (eTNS) technology for treating neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its lead product is the Monarch eTNS System, the first-ever FDA cleared non-pharmaceutical treatment for pediatric ADHD.

“NeuroSigma’s mission is to improve the lives of children with ADHD and their families by offering a treatment that is effective, low-risk, and affordable,” said Colin Kealey, M.D., President and CEO of NeuroSigma. “During the COVID-19 pandemic there was a dramatic increase in use of telehealth solutions, and it’s important that patients and families can now speak to a trained provider about the Monarch from the comfort of their own home.”

Patients and caregivers located in California can use this link to schedule a telehealth evaluation for the Monarch eTNS System.

Please note that an evaluation is not a guarantee of a prescription.

About NeuroSigma

NeuroSigma is a Los Angeles, California-based bioelectronic medical device company developing technologies to transform medical practice and patients’ lives. The company is commercializing the Monarch eTNS System, which is the first non-drug treatment for pediatric ADHD cleared by the FDA. Pipeline indications for the Monarch and NeuroSigma’s TNS platform include a wide spectrum of neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders, such as ADHD, drug-resistant epilepsy, and depression. For more information about NeuroSigma, please visit www.neurosigma.com. For more information on the Monarch eTNS System, please visit www.monarch-etns.com.

