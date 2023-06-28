Initiatives of the Government of China to develop one of the world’s largest public charging station infrastructure, and tax breaks to encourage use of NEV fleets supports growth of NEV fleet market in Asia Pacific

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global NEV fleet market is estimated to reach 17361 new fleets by 2031, up from 2579 in 2022.

Increase in popularity of electric vehicles and rising need to electrify public passenger fleets are fueling the NEV fleet market. Rapid exhaustion of fossil fuels and growth in concerns about negative impact of tailpipe emissions on the environment are anticipated to boost the market size in the next few years.

Newer battery electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles are increasingly being manufactured by global automakers. Demand for new energy vehicles is rising, as people become more aware of the rapid depletion of fossil fuels.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85672

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2579 new fleets Estimated Value 17361 new fleets Growth Rate – CAGR 23.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation By NEV Type, By Vehicle Type, By Commutation, By Fleet Size, By Source of Electrification, By Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered AB Volvo, BAIC Motor Corporation., Ltd, Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd., BMW AG, BYD Auto Co., Ltd., Changan Automobile Company Limited., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, JAC Motors, London Electric Vehicle Company, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, Nissan Motor Corporation, Renault, TATA Motors, Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen, Others

Key Findings of Study

Rise in adoption of EVs in Commercial Cabs and Public Transit Boosting NEV Fleet Market Value – Electric vehicles (EVs) are an effective option for public fleets since they can adjust to diverse driving requirements. They are useful in medium/heavy-duty, light-duty, and even off-road applications and offer numerous advantages.

According to studies, cities with fastest adoption of NEVs have lower emission levels. Moreover, NEVs have fewer rotating parts than conventional engine fleets, and thus are a better option for E-fleet owners than ICE vehicles.

Adoption of NEV fleets help reduce maintenance and operation costs, thereby assisting fleet operators to boost revenue. These features attract fleet owners and passengers to choose NEVs, which, in turn, is fueling the market.

Tax Incentives and Subsidies on Purchase of NEVs Steering Market Progress – Several governments across the world are offering tax incentives and subsidies to promote the adoption of electric vehicle fleets.

Increase in awareness about the advantages of green mobility is also anticipated to boost market opportunities in the next few years. The scarcity of fossil fuels leading to the declining dependence on these fuels is further promoting the adoption of NEV fleets.

EVs can recharge at fleet facilities or public stations. EVs can be charged overnight, when they are not in use. Public direct-current fast charging (DCFC) stations are becoming more prevalent along important transit corridors to expand EV driving range for longer trips.

Moreover, adoption of EVs helps to meet environment conservation goals, as they exhibit high efficiency and low emissions. EV fleets are being extensively deployed in public transit such as school buses, taxis, and police cars, which, in turn, is augmenting market growth.

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85672<ype=S

Zero Emission and Reduced Noise Features of BEVs Fueling Market Development – In terms of NEV type, the battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment held key market share in 2022. Surge in demand for low-emission vehicles and government credit on their purchase are the main factors fueling the market statistics. Additionally, zero emission and reduced noise features are boosting growth of the battery electric vehicle segment.

Based on application, the passenger commercial fleet segment is anticipated to expand at a notable pace in the next few years. This is ascribed to the thriving e-hailing services as well as rise in demand from intra-city and intercity public transit applications.

Growth Drivers

Rise in popularity of electric vehicles due to their low emissions is fueling the NEV fleet market

Availability of government tax incentives and subsidies on the purchase of NEVs is augmenting market growth

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific accounts for significant share of the global NEV fleet market. Increase in adoption of EVs in China, India, Japan, and South Korea, along with development of electric charging infrastructure are steering market expansion in the region.

In China, the government is implementing a vast charging station installation program and offering extra tax credit and incentives, in order to promote the deployment of NEV and lower emissions. Therefore, China is anticipated to account for a significant market share in the next few years.

The Government of India is expected to support the adoption of electric cabs in major cities, which is anticipated to positively impact the NEV fleet market in the next few years.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the NEV fleet market profiled in the report are AB Volvo, Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd., BYD Auto Co, Ltd., Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, London Electric Vehicle Company, Nissan Motor Corporation, TATA Motors, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mahindra and Mahindra, Renault, Tesla Inc., and Volkswagen.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85672

The NEV fleet market is segmented as follows;

Global NEV Fleet Market, by NEV Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Global NEV Fleet Market, by Vehicle Type

Two Wheelers

Three Wheelers

Passenger Cars Hatchback Sedan Utility Vehicles (SUVs & MPVs)

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Duty Trucks

Buses and Coaches

Off-Highway Vehicles Agriculture Tractors & Equipment Construction & Mining Equipment Industrial Vehicles (Forklift, AGV, Etc.)



Global NEV Fleet Market, by Commutation

Intercity

Intra-city

Global NEV Fleet Market, by Fleet Size

2 to 50

51 – 100

101 – 200

201 – 500

501 – 1000

1001 – 2000

More than 2000

Global NEV Fleet Market, by Electrification

Traditional Battery Lithium-Ion Lead acid Nickel-Metal Hydride

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Solar Battery

Global NEV Fleet Market, by Application

Personal Fleet

Passenger Commercial Fleet Taxi City Buses Intercity Buses Ride Sharing Delivery Fleets

Cargo Fleets

Others

Global NEV Fleet Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Read More Related Reports:

EV Platform Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Automotive Junction Box Market Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

Microcars Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com