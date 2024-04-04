Nevada Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen revealed a whopping $14 million ad reservation for the general election season as she braces for a tough challenge from Republicans.
The multimillion-dollar reservation was made for ads that will run from July through Election Day in November. It is also the largest such reservation ever made in Nevada by a Senate candidate. The ad buy will include media markets in Las Vegas and Reno.
MAYORKAS IMPEACHMENT TRIAL POISED TO PRESSURE THESE
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Georgia judges denies Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss charges on First Amendment grounds - April 4, 2024
- COVID origins: EcoHealth Alliance president to testify publicly before Congress next month - April 4, 2024
- Nevada Dem dumps $14M into ads as critical Senate race shifts to ‘toss up’ - April 4, 2024