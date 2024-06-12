Drew Johnson has won the Republican primary in the battleground 3rd Congressional District and will face incumbent Democrat Susie Lee in what is expected to be a tough general election fight.

The Associated Press called the race for Johnson early Wednesday morning. The outcome is an upset victory for the candidate, who faced stiff competition in a crowded field of Republican rivals, including former Nevada state Treasurer Dan Schwartz and former Nevada state Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien.

