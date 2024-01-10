A federal judge in Nevada rejected a case challenging the eligibility of former President Trump to run in 2024, ruling GOP challenger John Anthony Castro, who brought the lawsuit in the Silver State, “lacks standing.”

U.S. District Court Judge Gloria M. Navarro, who was appointed by former President Obama, issued the order Monday dismissing Castro’s lawsuit that had ultimately asked if the U.S. Constitution’s Fourteenth Amendment bars Trump from holding office over his all

