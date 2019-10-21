New 2020 Nissan TITAN XD – a confident hauler with a fresh, bold design, more power and standard Safety Shield 360

2020 Nissan TITAN XD Group The new 2020 Nissan TITAN XD pickup truck made its world debut Sunday, Oct. 20, prior to the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans game at Nissan Stadium – just 18 miles from Nissan’s North American headquarters in Franklin, Tenn. (Left to right: SL, PRO-4X, Platinum Reserve)

WHAT’S NEW:

New 2020 TITAN XD offers the comfort of a light duty truck with the towing confidence of a heavy duty hauler

Retuned 5.6-liter Endurance ® V8 – with 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque – now matched with new 9-speed automatic transmission

Bold new exterior with unique grille designs features powerful front end, available dual panel moonroof

Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems including class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking 1 , is standard

, is standard Refined interior offers new Integrated Command Center with 9” high-resolution touchscreen display; standard front and rear Zero Gravity seats

New TITAN XD goes on sale in early 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Following the successful launch of the redesigned 2020 Nissan TITAN full-size pickup , the powerful 2020 TITAN XD takes its turn in the spotlight with a full slate of upgrades and enhancements for the new model year. The new TITAN XD shares many of the new features and technologies with the half-ton TITAN, but is built on a unique reinforced, fully boxed, full-length ladder frame – with sturdy braking provided by a 4-wheel disc system featuring substantial rear ventilated discs with hydraulic power assist.

The new 2020 TITAN XD offers confident towing and hauling usually provided by larger, more-expensive heavy-duty trucks, while still providing the comfort and nimbleness of a light-duty pickup. TITAN XD offers higher maximum towing and payload capacities than TITAN, reflecting the fact that towing capability traditionally ranks at the top of TITAN XD buyers’ purchase considerations.

For 2020, the TITAN XD lineup is simplified to a Crew Cab body with a 6.5-foot bed and 4-wheel drive – helping to focus on the heart of the TITAN XD market. Key enhancements for the new TITAN XD include additional standard horsepower and torque, unique exterior and interior styling of the SL, PRO-4X and Platinum Reserve trims, advanced connectivity technology and features, and standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 – a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems – on all grade levels.

The 2020 Nissan TITAN XD continues to be covered by America’s Best Truck Warranty2 – with 5-year/100,000 mile bumper-to-bumper coverage.

A unique frame, new 9-speed transmission and 400-horsepower Endurance® V8

Every TITAN XD model is built on a unique frame and chassis (compared to the TITAN). The fully boxed, full-length ladder frame is extensively reinforced and strengthened for TITAN XD to provide added stiffness, vertical and lateral bending, and torsional rigidity. It also features an extended 151.6-inch wheelbase – about 15 inches longer than TITAN models (Crew Cab comparison), allowing for a full-size, 6.5-foot bed.

For 2020, TITAN XD’s standard 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine is now rated at 400 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque (versus the previous 390 horsepower and 394 lb-ft of torque). The engine again utilizes Nissan’s VVEL (Variable Valve Event & Lift) and Direct Injection Gas (DIG™) technology.

The engine is mated with a new 9-speed automatic transmission, replacing the previous 7-speed transmission. The larger final gear ratio of 4.083:1 (versus 3.692:1 for TITAN) provides more torque at the wheels in a given gear and smoother and faster acceleration. The larger range also means better coverage for optimal power on standing starts and at cruising speeds. The powertrain feel is more linear through the gears.

Braking is provided by a robust 4-wheel disc system with 14.2 x 1.5-inch front/14.4 x 1.2-inch rear ventilated discs with hydraulic power assist. The high brake fluid pressure generated by an electric pump assists brake pedal force for a confident feel.

The 2020 TITAN XD is available in 4×4 drive, with a transfer case designed to ensure maximum power distribution in every gear. It distributes torque to both ends and provides four-wheel drive when added traction is needed on snow, ice, sand, mud, dirt, water or gravel. Durable off-road performance features include Hill Start Assist and Brake Limited-Slip Differential (BLSD). PRO-4X models add standard Hill Descent Control and electronic locking rear differential.

The 2020 TITAN XD also features a new enhanced Off Road Gauge that displays the vehicle’s tire angle, relative pitch and roll angles. Nissan engineers developed a new method to calculate the vehicle’s orientation using accelerometer data and calculating the vehicle’s G-force, without using a gyroscope. Nissan’s new gauge is expected to be the most accurate (versus competition) at higher speeds.

Confident, intelligent towing

Helping TITAN XD owners take advantage of its ample towing power3 are a range of available hitches – including an integrated gooseneck hitch engineered into the frame and easily accessible in the bed. The integrated gooseneck hitch includes a plug inside the bed for even greater ease of towing.

Among the list of TITAN XD’s available towing aids are an Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Sway Control (TSC), Tow/Haul Mode with Downhill Speed Control and a Trailer Light Check system that allows one-person hook-up operation – checking turn signals, brake lights and running/clearance lights from inside the cab or with the key fob.

TITAN XD owners will have a host of tools to assist with trailer hook-ups. This includes an available RearView Monitor with Trailer Guides and Nissan’s Intelligent Around View® Monitor (I-AVM)4 that provides a composite “bird’s eye” view of the surrounding area from front, rear and side cameras to help with tight parking or even off-roading at low speeds. The system also includes Moving Object Detection (MOD)5, which helps alert the driver to detected moving objects around the vehicle via an on-screen notification and warning chime.

A bold, redesigned exterior – and unique “faces” of TITAN XD

The 2020 TITAN XD redesign, like the TITAN, was led by a team at Nissan Design America (NDA) in La Jolla, Calif., and follows the “Powerful Warrior” design theme. The “modern armor” design is particularly appropriate for the attitude-heavy TITAN XD with its standard 4-wheel drive and available 20-inch wheels, and two-tone over-fender treatments.

Like TITAN, unique grille designs among trim levels give the TITAN XD a higher degree of differentiation among grade levels – allowing for more owner customization straight from the factory.

The new interlocking frame grille and surround is designed to convey strength, boldness and precision while enhancing cooling performance for the 5.6-liter V8 engine. Also completely redesigned for 2020 are the front bumper and wheel designs. On PRO-4X models, the first-ever Nissan badge with “lava red” accents is featured prominently on the grille.

The TITAN XD’s bold front end includes available LED headlights and “double boomerang” LED Daytime Running Lights, which add a dramatic high-tech appearance. LED fog lights are also offered. High Beam Assist, which allows drivers to leave the light stalk in high beam position indefinitely without blinding drivers, is standard on all grades and is part of the standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology package.

In the rear, new all-LED lighting has been added to the pickup bed, using four light sources for full surround lighting. The rear also includes new LED lights that are designed to convey the look of solid quality and rigid machine structure. The new tailgate finishers, like the grille surrounds, are customized to differentiate grade levels. Just as the grilles feature unique personalities for each trim, TITAN XD PRO-4X features a black finisher, while Platinum Reserve utilizes a Satin Chrome finisher.

There are four new TITAN XD exterior colors – Red Alert, Baja Storm, Cardinal Red Metallic (premium color) and Super Black. Carryover colors include Brilliant Silver Metallic, Gun Metallic, Super Black, Pearl White TriCoat (premium color), Glacier White and Deep Blue Pearl. Color availability is matched specifically to model grades. In addition, the Platinum Reserve grade is available in four two-tone painted over-fender treatments, while PRO-4X features standard semi-gloss dark painted over-fenders.

A commanding interior loaded with technology

Interior comfort is another leading factor in why customers choose TITAN and TITAN XD. For 2020, commanding technology and premium comfort is abound throughout the new TITAN XD interior, which features robust construction, crafted detailing and premium finishes.

TITAN XD PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve models include a new Integrated Command Center with 9.0-inch WXGA touchscreen that features WXGA resolution. Like on the 2020 TITAN, it serves as the gateway to the enhanced next-generation connectivity that includes standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The new internal WiFi router allows passengers to stream their favorite content (WiFi subscription required, sold separately). Up to seven devices can be connected.

The 2020 TITAN and TITAN XD offer the new Nissan Concierge, which provides owners 24-hour access to a team of professional, live assistants at the push of a button. Nissan Concierge can help with tasks such as appointment scheduling, wake up calls, restaurant reservations and personal shopping.

The next-generation NissanConnect® allows over-the-air (OTA) software updates, new safety and security features, HD Traffic and Google Places/Search6. Also available on the 2020 TITAN XD is NissanConnect Services, a suite of convenience and security features that provide assistance when owners need it most – including remote access features and emergency response services. NissanConnect Services can be accessed from inside the vehicle, on a computer, on a smartphone or smartwatch app and with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

The 2020 TITAN XD offers a new, innovative flexible smartphone holder/charging system that allows drivers to keep cell phones steady and secure while driving. Also standard on every trim level is a 7.0-inch programmable driver information display, which helps ensure that customers can access meaningful vehicle information easily and clearly.

TITAN XD SL and Platinum Reserve models are available with a new Dual Panel Panoramic Moonroof, the first offered on TITAN XD and one of the largest in the segment measuring over three-feet square.

Inspiring “the emotion of a live performance,” the 2020 TITAN and TITAN XD Fender Premium Audio System includes 12 speakers with an amplifier power of 485 watts through nine channels. For a more precise immersive performance, the Fender Premium Audio system incorporates Panasonic’s proprietary Acoustic Motion Control™ technology, which helps reduce vibration in the individual speakers to provide an immersive and detailed sound unlike any in its class. The premium audio system is available on PRO-4X and standard on SL and Platinum Reserve TITAN XD models.

Among the 2020 TITAN XD’s first-class interior accommodations are front and rear Zero Gravity seats, Nissan’s innovative design that helps maximize posture positioning for enhanced comfort during long distance driving. For 2020, TITAN XD’s interior also features premium seat and trim materials customized for each grade level. Interior storage has also been enhanced for the new model year, including front and rear door storage capacity and additional assist grips.

The TITAN XD PRO-4X includes a range of custom interior accents such as stain-resistance seat coverings with vinyl bolsters and PRO-4X embroidery, leather-wrapped steering wheel with unique contrasting stitching, metallic instrument panel finishers and black headliner.

Standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 with six advanced systems

The 2020 TITAN XD, like the 2020 TITAN, is a showcase for Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, starting with standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 – a suite of six advanced driver-assist systems. Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist and class-exclusive Rear Automatic Braking.

The new TITAN XD also features a number of other available advanced technologies – Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Intelligent Cruise Control, Intelligent Driver Alertness and Traffic Sign Recognition. Nissan’s innovative Rear Door Alert is standard on all grade levels. The 2020 TITAN XD includes eight air bags (versus the previous six) and four seat belt pretensioners (versus the previous two).

The 2020 TITAN XD will be offered in Crew Cab body configurations, 4-wheel drive and five well-equipped grade levels – S, SV, PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve.

# # #

Ward’s Segmentation. 2020 TITAN XD vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Rear Automatic Braking cannot prevent all collisions and may not provide warning or braking in all conditions. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving and brake as needed to prevent collisions. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Based on manufacturer websites. Horsepower and torque figures based on premium fuel only. Ward’s Segmentation. 2020 TITAN vs. latest in-market Large Pickup Segment competitors. Based on standard horsepower and standard torque. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer websites. Claim based on years/mileage (whichever occurs first) covered under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage. Ward’s in-market Large Pickup Segmentation and Small Pickup Segmentation v. 2020 TITAN and TITAN XD. Nissan’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty basic coverage excludes tires, corrosion coverage and federal and California emission performance and defect coverage. Other terms and conditions also apply. See dealer for complete warranty details. Warranty claim is current at time of printing. Towing capability varies by configuration. See Nissan Towing Guide and Owner’s Manual for additional information. Intelligent Around View Monitor cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Moving Object Detection cannot eliminate blind spots and may not detect every object. Driver should always turn and check surroundings before driving. See Owner’s Manual for safety information. Available services/features may be shown. Compatible connected device may be required. Only use services/features and device when safe and legal to do so. Subject to GPS and wireless network availability and connection, and system/technology limitations. Text rates/data usage/subscription may apply. Some services/features provided by companies not within Nissan or its partners’ or agents’ control and may be discontinued at any time. For more information, see dealer, owner’s manual, or www.NissanUSA.com/connect/important-information

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17aadd9c-789a-4294-9126-3695ef5aa9c5