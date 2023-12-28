Innovative and effective EMI/RFI shielding and grounding tape from 3M™.

3M™ Electrically Conductive Single-Sided Tape Featured at Heilind Electronics Advanced pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tape with electrical conductivity.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products, announces the addition of 3M™ Electrically Conductive Tape 5113 Series to its extensive product portfolio. This new product represents a significant advancement in the realm of electrically conductive pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes.

The 3M™ Electrically Conductive Tape 5113 Series line offers exceptional XYZ-axis conductivity, a long shelf, high adhesion, higher temperature resistance, and even adheres to some low surface energy (LSE) substrates. Made possible by the moisture-resistant polyolefin adhesive, these tapes have a 4-year shelf life and work well in demanding EMI shielding and grounding applications.

Offered in single-sided (5113SFT) and double-sided (5113DFT), these electrically conductive fabric tapes provide premium performance in a wide range of applications. In addition to new conductive polyolefin chemistry, these tapes feature a proprietary conductive filler to provide excellent grounding performance to small contact areas.

These versatile tapes perform well in electrostatic discharge (ESD) applications, display grounding, shield-can lid replacement, camera module grounding, sensor grounding, and more. The durability and long shelf-life makes the 5113 series an ideal choice for a variety of industries such as medical equipment, communication infrastructure, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, and industrial electronics.

For more information about 3M™ Electrically Conductive Tapes and other Heilind Electronics products, please visit Heilind’s website, here.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories, and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

Attachment

3M™ Electrically Conductive Single-Sided Tape Featured at Heilind Electronics

CONTACT: David P. Warren Heilind Electronics 972-489-4752 [email protected]