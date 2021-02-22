Breaking News
New 650 Group Cloud Report: IaaS Generated $200,000 in Revenue Every Minute of 2020 as Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google GCP Outpaced the Overall Market

Profits Remain Elusive as Cloud Providers Target Revenue Growth over Profitability

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new report published by 650 Group, titled: IaaS Hyperscaler SWOT Report 2020-2025, IaaS revenue grew to over $100 B in 2020 and $50 B in Capital Expenditures for data center equipment (servers, storage, networking) and other compute and IT equipment. Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google GCP made up over 60% of the revenue with Alibaba being the largest non-US provider.

AWS brought in $86,000 per minute in revenue and made $26,000 per minute in profit dollars. While GCP, in third place, brought in $3,300 per minute in revenue while losing $1,400 per minute in 2020. Additionally, 2020 saw Alibaba record its first profitable quarter.

“While revenue continues to surge for IaaS as many businesses rely on it as a foundational building block for their data, profit dollars remain challenging as companies look to grow and expand instead of relying solely of profit to make investment decisions,” said Alan Weckel, Founding Technology Analyst at 650 Group.

Continued Weckel: “2021 is shaping up as an important battle of US IaaS hyperscalers as they invest to their strengths to continuing expanding. The battle for Artificial Intelligence (AI/ML) with IaaS providers is presently in its infancy with many suppliers vying for position for the underlying technology.”

Purchase the Report:
650 Group offers this report for $995 to a single user at a single company and $1,995 to a group of five users at a single company and have additional options for redistribution and external use of the data. To purchase: https://650group.com/IaaS-Hyperscaler-SWOT-report.html

Companies covered in the report include hyperscale cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google GCP in addition to IaaS comparisons with IBM, Oracle, and Alibaba. The report also discusses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of the US Top-3 IaaS hyperscalers.

About 650 Group
650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading-edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research with numerous research programs focused on Cloud and technology trends. For more information, visit: http://www.650group.com

For more information, contact:
650 Group Media Relations:
Greg Cross
[email protected]

