New Acquisitions North Celebrates 1 Year at the Battery

Atlanta GA, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Acquisitions North—a promotional advertising and marketing firm—is celebrating one year at the Battery this month! Over the past twelve months, the branch has undergone tremendous growth. Not only have they doubled the size of their office with the addition of a new director, they’ve expanded into new markets, and many of their employees were able to travel to top markets across the country for networking opportunities to increase their success at home.

In August, New Acquisitions North was proud to welcome Regenia Lee and her team to the Battery. Lee was recently promoted from National Director Adam Gerald’s office at their Perimeter location. This expansion paved the way for larger office spaces, new administrative positions, and the ability to expand the branch’s reach into even more markets.

For their anniversary, New Acquisitions North reflects on the things that made their success possible throughout the past year. “Development is a key component in what makes New Acquisitions North so strong,” says Victor Baruchman, Co-Director of Operations at New Acquisitions North.

New Acquisitions North loves to provide their employees with opportunities to network with top professionals in the industry to facilitate growth and development. Several employees, including Corporate Trainer, Jacob Alexander, have taken advantage of these opportunities to travel to work with pacesetters in the industry. “It’s been great to be a part of such a huge opportunity to witness the growth firsthand,” says, Alexander. “It’s great to see how our success directly impacts the company’s growth, and that is a huge motivating factor for me!”

Employees witnessed first-hand how a new branch is built from the ground up through a networking opportunity in Charlotte this past August. Additionally, they experienced the training and teambuilding that takes place in dynamic markets such as Raleigh and Dallas. Thanks to the knowledge gained from these business trips, many of the branch’s top employees earned invitations to conferences on the regional and national scale, including the regional conference held at the Cobb Galleria in August and the National Leadership Convention that was held in Dallas, TX in September.

It’s not all work and no play for the New Acquisitions North team, however. In their constant effort to build and maintain a strong team culture, they have rewarded their employees’ hard work by going to see an Atlanta Falcons pre-season football game together, watching Atlanta Braves games, playing kickball after work, and even taking a few trips to the bowling alley and local arcades.

None of that success would be possible without the amazing community that has supported them this past year, which is why New Acquisitions North has made it a priority to give back whenever they can. They’ve worked with a wide range of charitable organizations across Atlanta ranging from The American Kidney Services to Habitat for Humanity. They’ve raised donations for various charities, as well as participated in the most recent Alzheimer’s Walk here at the Battery.

With this tremendous momentum behind them, New Acquisitions North is excited to take on the new challenges and opportunities yet to come.

To learn more about the New Acquisitions team, please visit their website at www.newacquisitionsinc.com

To learn more about joining the team at New Acquisitions, please visit www.newacquisitionscareers.com

CONTACT: 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Building C, Suite 045 Atlanta, GA 30328 (678) 814-6450 [email protected]