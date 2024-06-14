Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates Continued Success with the Opening of Its 52nd Cash Home Buying Franchise in Coastal Carolina, NC

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C., June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 52nd location in Coastal Carolina, NC! The brand-new franchise location—led by Zachary and Mae Chrisman—will now be able to buy and sell homes in Beaufort, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Hyde, Martin, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties in North Carolina .

New Again Houses® buys properties that need work and renovates them into beautiful, updated homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Zachary said, “I have been interested in real estate since I was in high school. I remember being young and a family friend investor was walking me through the math of his rental properties, and I was in awe at why everyone doesn’t do this. Homes are an essential part of our society. They are fascinating in the complexities and variances they have depending where they are or the culture they are in. People spend most of their lives in a home. Mae and I agree with the mission of making old and tired homes new and useful again. We want to use this business as a platform to reach and love our community.”

He continued, “We hope to bring value to the OBX and surrounding counties by being a light and source of joy as we go about our daily meetings with contractors, realtors, distributors, home sellers, and buyers. We’re excited for the people we will meet, the tangible change we will see, the impact we will have, the money we will make, and the adventure it will be.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Coastal Carolina, NC, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/nc/coastal-carolina

Contact Details:

Sales

[email protected]

(423) 389-9110