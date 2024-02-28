Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates Continued Success with the Opening of Its 48th Cash Home Buying Franchise in Hot Springs, AR

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 48th location in Hot Springs, AR! The brand-new franchise location—led by John Adams and Margie Resto-Adams—will now be able to buy and sell homes in Garland and Saline Counties in Central Arkansas.

New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a cash home buying company, John said, “I have always loved designing and remodeling properties, and I have a lot of background in it. When I saw three of my very good friends launch with NAH in Nashville, I kept a close eye and knew it would be a great fit.” Margie added, “There is so much growth going on in Hot Springs, and we want to be a part of the change. We are very plugged into our community and church, and we’re looking forward to giving back to our great community.”

“Central Arkansas is a tale of two areas. There is a lot of big money in the area, but there is also a lot of poverty. Having volunteered for Habitat for Humanity over the last year, I’m acutely aware of the need for affordable housing. Plus, there are a ton of properties that need a good amount of TLC,” said John. “Everyone should have the opportunity to live in a good home. With our diverse backgrounds and Margie’s incredible eye for design and style, Margie and I hope to provide structurally sound housing to the local population and updated properties that will make owners proud and excited to own the homes.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard

work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Hot Springs, AR, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/ar/hot-springs

