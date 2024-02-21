Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates Continued Success with the Opening of Its 49th Cash Home Buying Franchise in Pasco County, FL

PASCO COUNTY, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 49th location in Pasco County, FL! The brand-new franchise location—led by Michael Mays and Sarah Calderone—will now be able to buy and sell homes in Dade City, Holiday, Hudson, Land O Lakes, New Port Richey, Wesley Chapel, and Zephyrhills in Pasco County, Florida.

New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Michael said, “Seeing the process of transforming an old and forgotten home into a new modern home has motivated me—and I knew it was something I could imagine being a part of. Ever since we met, we dreamt of starting our own business. Since our energies and motivations align, we know we will be successful, build a portfolio, create a stable life, and provide a great future for our families!”

“Our goal is to find homes in communities that have the potential of providing a good, safe, and new life for a family,” said Sarah. “We want to help a family relocate and get value from a home they would like to move on from, restore that home, and bring a new family into a renovated dream home where they can feel safe in a new neighborhood. The more we can do this in our community, the more residents in our area will see the changes we are creating and the lives we will affect.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard

work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Pasco County, FL, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/fl/pasco-county

Contact Details:

Sales

[email protected]

(423) 389-9110

Franchising

[email protected]

(423) 389-4110