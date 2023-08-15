Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates Continued Success with the Opening of Its 45th Cash Home Buying Franchise in Jackson, MS

JACKSON, Miss., Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 45th location in Jackson, MS! The brand-new franchise location—led by Anthony and Jessica Hollingsworth, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Madison, Rankin, Hinds, Copiah, Lincoln, and Pike Counties in Mississippi.

New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Jessica said, “We have been talking about getting into real estate for several years now—and we came across New Again Houses and really liked the people and the concepts.”

“We hope to bring value to the communities that we work in by creating affordable homes that will attract families that will take pride in the community they live in,” said Erica. “We are so excited for the opportunity to create change in communities and families while working with great people!”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Jackson, MS, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/ms/jackson

