Multi-Faceted Real Estate Business Celebrates Continued Success with the Opening of Its 39th Franchise in Brazoria County, TX

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Again Houses®, a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 39th location in South Houston, TX! The brand-new franchise location—led by Ashish and Andrea Ghotekar, will now be able to buy and sell homes in Brazoria County along with parts of Galveston, Fort Bend, and Harris Counties in Texas.

New Again Houses® buys older houses and transforms them into fantastic modern homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Ashish said, “We have always been interested in real estate, and flipping houses was something that would complement Andrea’s role as a realtor and allow us some flexibility when it comes to raising our son.”

“Home prices are rising all over Houston, and new communities are being built everywhere. New Again Houses – Brazoria County will be able to find and renovate older houses, providing affordable options within our community,” said Andrea. “We are excited to be able to help our community grow by finding houses in need of a little TLC and turning them into beautifully renovated homes for families looking to live and thrive in Brazoria County.”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships.

