New AMD Radeon™ Pro 5600M Mobile GPU Brings Desktop-Class Graphics Performance and Enhanced Power Efficiency to 16-inch MacBook Pro for Users On-the-Go

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced availability of the new AMD Radeon™ Pro 5600M mobile GPU for the 16-inch MacBook Pro . Designed to deliver desktop-class graphics performance in an efficient mobile form factor, this new GPU powers computationally heavy workloads, enabling pro users to maximize productivity while on-the-go.

The AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU is built upon industry-leading 7nm process technology and advanced AMD RDNA™ architecture to power a diverse range of pro applications, including video editing, color grading, application development, game creation and more. With 40 compute units and 8GB of ultra-fast, low-power High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2), the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers superfast performance and excellent power efficiency in a single GPU package.

“More than ever, pro users require the freedom to create wherever their work takes them,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “With AMD RDNA architecture, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU offers the optimal combination of compute horsepower and power efficiency, providing an outstanding mobile graphics solution to power a wide range of demanding workloads on-the-go.”

Key capabilities and features of the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU include:

Exceptional compute performance – Equipped with 40 compute units, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers up to 5.3 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.

– Equipped with 40 compute units, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers up to 5.3 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance. HBM2 Memory – 8GB of HBM2 with 394 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.

– 8GB of HBM2 with 394 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications. AMD RDNA architecture – AMD RDNA architecture delivers exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency optimized for mobile computing platforms.

Compute Units Stream Processors FP32 TFLOPS HBM2 Memory Memory Interface AMD Radeon™ Pro 5600M GPU 40 2560 Up to 5.3 8GB 2048-bit

The new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU adds a new super high-performance option to the existing Radeon Pro 5300M and 5500M GPU options for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For more information about the MacBook Pro visit https://www.apple.com/macbook-pro-16/ .

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

