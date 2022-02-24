New Analysis Published in Peer-reviewed Psychiatry Research Shows Advantages of Combinatorial Algorithm of GeneSight® Psychotropic Test

Analysis shows combinatorial approach is more effective than single-gene testing at predicting sertraline metabolism in patients with major depressive disorder

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, announced today the peer-reviewed journal Psychiatry Research has published a new analysis of GeneSight® Psychotropic, the company’s mental health medication test, in its Feb. 2022 edition.

The study shows the combinatorial approach used by GeneSight exceeds the effectiveness of single-gene testing at predicting sertraline metabolism in patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are often utilized as the first-line treatment for depressioni,ii because they are generally well tolerated; sertraline, in particular, is recognized to have high efficacy and tolerability.iii

“This is now the third study published by Psychiatry Research demonstrating how the combinatorial algorithm of the GeneSight test is better than single-gene testing. This analysis is particularly important because sertraline is one of the most commonly prescribed SSRIs,” said Mark Pollack, MD, chief medical officer for Mental Health at Myriad Genetics. “Clinicians can benefit from the insight that the GeneSight test provides to help them understand how their patient’s gene-drug interactions may affect outcomes with certain psychiatric medication.”

Using data (n=124) from the Genomics Used to Improve DEpression Decisions (GUIDED) randomized-controlled trial, the analysis evaluated the clinical validity of GeneSight’s combinatorial pharmacogenomic algorithm to predict sertraline blood levels. Sertraline blood levels were compared between phenotypes based on: 1) the pharmacokinetic portion of the combinatorial pharmacogenomic algorithm, and 2) individual genes. Patients who reported taking sertraline within ≤2 weeks of the screening blood draw were included.

“This study shows that the combinatorial pharmacogenomic algorithm predicted clinically and statistically significant changes in sertraline blood levels,” said lead author Sagar V. Parikh, MD, University of Michigan Eisenberg Family Comprehensive Depression Center and Department of Psychiatry, and National Network of Depression Centers. “The combinatorial pharmacogenomic algorithm is appropriate for clinical decision-making regarding sertraline among patients with MDD, and has the potential to improve patient outcomes.”

Psychiatry Research previously published two studies evaluating the combinatorial approach of the GeneSight test as compared to single-gene testing. The earlier studies were published in February 2021 (demonstrating the superior ability of combinatorial pharmacogenomic testing to predict variation in medication blood levels may result in improved patient outcomes) and May 2020 (demonstrating how the combinatorial approach was better at predicting citalopram and escitalopram blood concentrations when compared to single-gene testing).

The GUIDED study, the largest pharmacogenomic randomized controlled trial in mental health, showed that patients whose doctors received GeneSight results had significantly improved response and remission rates from depression, compared to treatment as usual.

The GeneSight test evaluates how variations in multiple genes may influence an individual’s outcomes with certain FDA-approved medications commonly prescribed to treat depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. For more information, please visit GeneSight.com.

About the GeneSight® Test

GeneSight Psychotropic, a mental health medication test from Myriad Genetics, is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for 61 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The GeneSight test can help inform clinicians about how a patient’s genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications. It has been given to more than 1.5 million patients by tens of thousands of clinicians to provide genetic information that is unique to each patient. The GeneSight test supplements other information considered by a clinician as part of a comprehensive medical assessment. Learn more at GeneSight.com .

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad discovers and commercializes genetic tests that determine the risk of developing disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where critical genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit the company’s website: www.myriad.com.

