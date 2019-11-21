New Anaxi App Provides Sentry Users with First Time Mobile Access, Enables Developers to Track Progress through Complete Lifecycle

Improves software quality by bringing together information in GitHub, Bitbucket, Jira, and now Sentry

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaxi today announced first-of-its-kind mobile availability of Sentry application monitoring and error reporting, giving product development teams the ability to manage their software projects through the entire lifecycle from inception to production – improving software quality with user data gathered by Sentry.

Anaxi’s app integrates the tools that developers are already using by connecting directly to the users’ Github or Bitbucket repositories and/or Jira and now Sentry projects.

With more than 1 million users and 30,000 customers that include Peloton, Reddit and Uber, there are more than 40 billion issues per month reported by Sentry.

“For the first time, Sentry users can access their information from their iPhones, but not just that, they can aggregate all their information across GitHub, Bitbucket, Jira, and now Sentry — related to the software development process,” said Marc Verstaen, co-founder and CEO of Anaxi. “Having all of this data in one place will help improve the quality of any software project. Sentry adds data on users’ experience once the software is deployed in production, so any errors are reported and developers are able to pinpoint and resolve issues.”

Information aggregated by the Anaxi app includes:

Software code, along with the history of its development, from GitHub and Bitbucket;

Project management and its history maintained in Jira and GitHub;

Error reporting that comes from Sentry.

Product development teams are able to manage the full lifecycle of their software projects without having to switch between apps. Data accessed by users of the Anaxi app remains secure with credentials required for GitHub, Bitbucket, Jira and Sentry. Any action performed on the Anaxi app is written back on GitHub, Sentry, Bitbucket and Jira, so other team members will not see any difference and individual users can use the Anaxi app with no impact on other team members. Go here to learn more about the addition of Sentry support in the Anaxi app.

Data is always synchronized so users can switch how they access GitHub, Sentry, Bitbucket and Jira from the Anaxi app or by directly accessing GitHub, Sentry, Bitbucket or Jira. By providing a holistic view, the Anaxi app makes it possible to see both a high level of projects and peoples’ status while having the ability to drill down to see details, as well as personalized views that are customized according to users’ needs for their specific projects. This makes tracking projects and people’s progress much easier, efficient and accurate.

Also, the Anaxi app provides customization so projects can be organized into folders and activities can be color-coded with status. These personalization capabilities help improve productivity in order to keep product development projects on schedule.

Free versions of the Anaxi app are available for MacOS, Windows and the iPhone, and can be found on the Atlassian Marketplace here. Also, users can run the Anaxi app as a web app. The Anaxi app is free to use by anyone and teams up to 10 members. Teams of more than 10 users will be required to move to the premium plan, which is $19 per month per user.

Anaxi is the maker of project management software that helps engineering organizations increase collaboration among different teams. For more information and to see examples, go to https://anaxi.com/features.

About Anaxi

Co-founded by Marc Verstaen (previously executive vice president of product development at Docker) and John Lafleur (previously CEO at CodinGame) in December 2017, Anaxi is the system of record for software engineering organizations that need to facilitate decision processes. Anaxi opens a new data-driven era for engineering organizations, empowering them to better allocate their development time and resources.

Editorial Contact

Joe Eckert for Anaxi

[email protected]