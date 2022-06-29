New and Advanced Large Dog Recovery Suit Launched by Big Dog’s Closet

Big dog apparel and accessory brand releases new lightweight and breathable surgery recovery suits for larger dog breeds.

PHOENIX, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Big Dog’s Closet is pleased to announce the official launch of its new large dog recovery suit, a high-quality accessory designed specifically for larger dogs. The company specializes in creating authentic products for the underserved big dog apparel and accessory market. The new accident recovery suit is now up for sale via the company’s website, with a lucrative 20% discount.

Big Dog’s Closet was founded by Yanran Carpenter, after a futile search for clothing that fits her big dogs. She used her fashion designing background to start creating the best fitting apparel for big dogs, which can be extremely difficult to find. The just-launched dog onesie was designed to help her Pitbull recover from a skin tumor surgery. The brand also works actively towards building a positive image for large dog breeds.

“This product idea started when my 100+lbs Pitbull had a skin tumor on his front leg. After the surgery, he had that plastic cone of shame. It was so inconvenient. So I was online all day finding alternatives. We got a few items that look promising but when we tried them, they are too tight on his big chest. So I made my own,” Carpenter mentioned.

Some of the most important features of this dog cone alternative from Big Dog’s Closet are summarized below.

Made of 95% cotton and 5% Spandex. Only the best quality fabric was chosen for this dog surgery recovery suit. The lightweight cotton fabric is soft and breathable even for sensitive skin. Spandex has been added to ensure comfort fitting and easy movement.

Advanced Step-in N Zip system was created specifically for dogs that are unable to bend their legs due to medical conditions. This system helps dogs get dressed in seconds and the fabric under the zipper prevents dog hairs from being stuck.

Protects dogs from foxtail or other harmful environments. It also provides SPF protection and helps deal with daily shedding and allergy.

Long-sleeve design to protect dog parents from plastic cones scratching up their legs.

The high-quality fabric and construction stand for frequent use and can be cleaned in a washer/dryer.

Designed for both males and females, with an opening on the bottom for potty time.

Dog parents can now enjoy a 20% discount on the product by signing up at https://www.bigdogscloset.com/product/grey-surgery-recovery-suit

About Big Dog’s Closet: Big Dogs Closet educates people who want to be big dog parents and strives to bring a positive image to the large breeds. The company makes lives easier for big dogs and their parents and helps them create long lasting memories. They also donate clothing, help pay vet bills, adoption fees, and more.

Contact:

Yanran Carpenter

Website: https://www.bigdogscloset.com

Email: info@bigdogscloset.com

