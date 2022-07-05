New Apprenticeship to Partner with Clark University’s Tech Quest Apprenticeship Initiative to Train Tech and Digital Marketing Professionals

San Antonio, Texas, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Apprenticeship (NEW) will partner with Tech Quest Apprenticeship, a national initiative led by Clark University’s School of Professional Studies, to provide tech and digital marketing pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships to unemployed, underemployed, and incumbent workers through 2023.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, computer and technology careers expect to see a 13% growth between 2020 and 2030, adding around 667,000 jobs to the economy. At the same time, minority groups in the tech industry continue to experience vast underrepresentation. Technology bootcamp programs geared toward underrepresented groups often cost thousands of dollars and remain unattainable to low or no-income individuals.

Eighty-one percent of NEW apprentices are underrepresented groups in the tech industry. Together, Tech Quest and NEW are able to offer exceptional training programs at no cost, expanding their mission to open and grow opportunities to and for diverse applicants across the country.

Statement from Brad Voeller, CEO, New Apprenticeship:

“NEW provides enterprise employers with an integrated entry-level tech talent solution, enabling them to build their own talent pipeline instead of having to buy experienced talent. We are excited to partner with Clark University and their Tech Quest Apprenticeship program to further accelerate apprenticeship adoption and provide talent for our employers’ individual workforce needs, while opening doors to capable, diverse talent.”

Statement from Dug Jones, Program Director, Tech Quest Apprenticeship:

“Apprenticeships are the perfect vehicle and New Apprenticeship is the perfect partner to maximize this opportunity to help develop young people for careers in tech and digital marketing.”

Background

Tech Quest Apprenticeship and NEW partner to maximize the impact of their grant funding from the Office of Apprenticeship within the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration.

NEW and Tech Quest are providing apprenticeship programs in the following fields: IT ServiceNow, Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, and cloud computing. Tech Quest’s grant funding focuses on eight states: California, Florida, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Texas. NEW offers existing and future relationships with employers and training providers in Texas, Indiana, and beyond to support Tech Quest’s efforts as well as create sustainable employment opportunities for the workers that reside in these communities.

Tech Quest Apprenticeship, funded by a $12 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment, and Training Administration, provides business technology training nationwide for unemployed and underemployed individuals, and to those who seek to master relevant technology skills in an evolving workplace. Clark University is working with the Public Consulting Group (PCG) and a national consortium of workforce development boards to provide 4,000 pre-apprenticeships and 1,000 information technology (IT) and IT-related apprenticeships to thousands of individuals in eight states through 2023.

Founded in 1887, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university that prepares its students to meet tomorrow’s most daunting challenges and embrace its greatest opportunities. Through 33 undergraduate majors, more than 30 advanced degree programs, and nationally recognized community partnerships, Clark fuses rigorous scholarship with authentic world and workplace experiences that empower our learning community to pursue lives and careers of meaning and consequence. Clark’s academic departments and institutes develop solutions to complex global problems across the disciplines, and the University addresses the behavioral health of adolescents and young adults through the Mosakowski Institute for Public Enterprise.

Founded in 2016 in San Antonio, TX, New Apprenticeship partners with employers nationally to transform lives by bridging the gap between what schools teach and only experience can bring. Offering programs not only in IT, digital marketing, cloud computing, and data analytics, NEW offers a unique approach to both learning and hiring. The organization continues providing talent for employers in need of a skilled, adaptable, and future-ready workforce. NEW’s experience-based learning and performance coaching system equips talent with the skills they need to accelerate their careers and provides employers with highly qualified and productive talent, creating future leaders in tech. For more information visit NewApprenticeship.com. Employers can learn more about NEW’s talent solution here.

Follow New Apprenticeship on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-apprenticeship

Follow New Apprenticeship on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/newapprenticeshiptalent

CONTACT: Erin Ipsen New Apprenticeship 717.572.2107 erini@newapprenticeship.com Matt Urban New Apprenticeship 330.416.0794 mattu@newapprenticeship.com