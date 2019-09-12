New Aptean Respond Release Improves Customer Interactions, Offers Integrated Survey Tool

Survey module embeds customer feedback workflow in case management process

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptean, a leading global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific enterprise software solutions, has released Aptean Respond 8.0, the latest version of its case and complaints management solution, and Respond Survey, a new module which embeds a customer feedback workflow in the Respond case management platform.

Unlike traditional survey tools, where data is separated from the case management system, Respond Survey enables users to build context-sensitive customer surveys within Respond and then analyze the survey feedback alongside other case data. Key features and benefits include:

Ability to create targeted surveys for different case-types and customer journeys, making recipients more likely to respond and producing more specific, actionable feedback.

Capability to examine survey results within the context of the specific case data, helping to reveal what is driving the feedback and enabling direct follow-up.

Insights into the responses received for different case types, case handlers, and time periods through user-friendly dashboards, making it easy to identify areas for improvement.

“Our customers wanted to gather additional feedback from their end-customers, but external survey tools weren’t giving them the context they needed to understand or utilize that feedback,” explained Martin Ellingham, Aptean Respond Business Leader. “Incorporating a customer survey solution into Respond produces far more insightful and actionable customer feedback.”

In addition to Respond Survey, Respond 8.0 delivers a range of enhancements designed to help customer service teams work more efficiently and improve their interactions with customers, including:

Simple Self-Serve, a new, cloud-hosted feature which allows users to build multiple online contact forms that channel customer feedback directly into Respond, creating new cases automatically.

New dashboard widgets that display commonly-searched data like “my overdue tasks,” “my spending this month,” and more, improving employee productivity.

A refreshed user interface and additional customization options, delivering a more personalized and engaging user experience.

New archiving enhancements that drive efficiency for teams handling data privacy rights requests, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Dynamic application of branding and imagery to outbound communications, enabling companies with multiple brands to easily apply the appropriate branding to each message.

Aptean Respond 8.0 is now generally available in both Software as a Service (SaaS) and on-premise models. First debuted at the Aptean Complaints Working Group in London, UK (September 11), the new release will be featured at upcoming events including the Aptean Complaints Working Group in Dublin, Ireland (October 17) and the Consumer Credit Trade Association (CCTA) Conference in Nottingham, UK (November 7).

About Aptean Respond

Aptean Respond is an enterprise case and complaints management platform that supports every role in your customer experience team – from frontline agents and case managers to team leaders and executives. Respond enables organizations across financial services, healthcare, government, and more to streamline case management, improve outcomes, and elevate the customer experience while staying compliant with regulatory requirements. To learn more about Aptean Respond, visit www.aptean.com/products/respond .

About Aptean

Aptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors, and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech, and pharmaceuticals. Over 2,500 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .