New Art Renaissance for Peace: “The Golden Time Gates” series by Santo Cervello, Artist/Author/Owner of Actor’s Corner Café’/Art Museum Complex

“Jane Walker’s Rose” by Santo Cervello This beautiful and proud rose, dares to grow, and flourish in a garden that is weeded with metallic constructs.

SOLVANG, Calif., April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Time Gates, The Intuitive Art of Santo Cervello” the completed five volume series available.

Here comes the completed series of “Time Gates, The intuitive Art of Santo Cervello”. All 5 Volumes now on sale, May 1st, 2022. More than 650 images of Art have been produced in the time span, between 2007 and 2022.

All five volumes of Time Gates reflect a diverse, professional background of the author: from an actor/director/producer/chef to an intuitive art painter/writer/philosopher and an entrepreneur.

Forward By Grace Lebecka

I was asked to write a few comments about the series of “Time Gates” by Santo Cervello. I was on the plane from Poland to California a few days ago when I had another insight regarding the work and art by Santo.

Living with my family for two months in Poland, 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, I experienced close proximity to the war zone. We watched in horror the news of the invasion knowing that thousands of people were crossing the nearby Polish boarder each day. From this perspective, I reflected on Santo’s intuitive art as a documentation of actual events that he downloaded, way back before they happened. How was it possible that he produced images of “War plans” years before the war?

The other spectrum to Santo’s art is his unique, visionary sight that takes us through time gate portals of our own soul where we recognize who we are and who will become.

Finding the peace note is a restoration and revival to the dignity of our lives. Santo says, “The peace note is implanted in our Aura and DNA of our being. Can we change the future of war by changing the script of people who control the plans to kill us? Who gives such people the freedom to kill humanity?”

“Jane Walker’s Rose” from volume IV, is an image that is the closest to my heart. A beautiful, blossomed rose, in a small, simple vase, in a garden that is weeded with metallic constructs. Is this image not a metaphor of the war landscape? This new, and beautiful proud flower, dares to grow, and flourish in spite of it all.

For me, the red rose also represents the open hearts of thousands of Polish citizens welcoming the Ukrainian refugees into their homes. The Phoenix rises from its ashes with hope and dreams of not war but peace with the right to live in harmonious coexistence.

As a viewer of intuitive art, you may contemplate on images compiled in these volumes and seek the ones that stir up feelings in you. Please support this work; it gives a true and honest testimony to this turbulent era, that we have all experienced for more than a decade.

About the Author & Artist

In 2011 before opening the Actor’s Corner Café, Santo and his wife Grace, were creating the art museum. The five volumes of “Time Gates” by Santo Cervello hold almost seven hundred art images. This compelling work of art is interwoven with fiction, drama, poetry, and philosophical discourses. It is as if you enter, a very unique theater, where everything brims with rich imagery, and vibrancy.

Santo Cervello has worked as actor-director and writer-producer in Canadian Theatre presenting innovative and transformative drama that reached millions of people in Canada, the US, and Great Britain. He wrote plays for the CBC and BBC radio and a TV series for Singapore Television and performed in Carnegie Recital Hall in New York City.

In 1972 Mr. Cervello established the Erewhon Theatre which awakened passions and created vibrant trends in Canadian Theatre until 2011. With his wife Grace, they now live in California. The Five Volumes of “Time Gates” by Santo Cervello are now completed and available to purchase worldwide.

