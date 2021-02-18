New autobiography celebrates unexpected heroes through the life of a Cleveland police officer

‘We Found Them’ chronicles Anthony Espada’s life leading up to finding three missing girls

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2013 Cleveland Police Officer Anthony Espada helped find three girls who had been missing for 10 years. In “We Found Them” (published by Archway Publishing), he takes a look back at the difficult path that made him a hero. It is a story of hope, survival and resilience.

In this autobiography, Espada recounts his journey to being a cop beginning his childhood and struggles growing up in New York City and Cleveland, Ohio. He shares his experience serving the Marine Corps for nearly a decade, including seeing combat. Espada goes on to cover his 25-year career working for the city of Cleveland as a police officer. On May 6, 2013, a call came in that would change his life forever. Someone claiming to be Amanda Berry, a woman who had been missing for 10 years, was requesting help at 2210 Seymour Avenue. When Espada and his partner responded to the call, they confirmed Amanda Berry was there, along with two other women. Because of the rescue, the author and the entire Cleveland Police Department received international attention.

“There’s always hope in finding missing persons,” Espada says. He hopes that his book will help readers to understand “As far as police officers, we are human beings and not robots.”

“We Found Them”

By Anthony Espada

About the Author

Anthony Espadas is an eight-year Marine Corps combat veteran who retired from the Cleveland Police Department in Ohio after 25 years of service. During his police service, he was one of the primary officers involved in the rescue of three missing young women in Cleveland on May 6, 2013, which became a worldwide news event. He now resides with his family in the Southwest region of the United States.

