New Axtria™ COVID-19 Webinar Explores Omnichannel Migration Trends In The Life Sciences Industry

Berkeley Heights, NJ, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences commercial business, is partnering with the Pharmaceutical Management Science Association (PMSA) in the next segment in their record-breaking COVID-19 pandemic series covering its effects on the life sciences industry. The webinar – “Is COVID-19 Accelerating The Pharma Industry’s Journey Toward Omnichannel Customer Engagement?” will include Axtria’s thought leaders strategically discussing the current trends towards omnichannel migration in the industry.

Webinar Details

Date: July 22, 2020, from 9 AM – 10 am PDT/11 – 12 PM CST/12 PM – 1 PM EDT

Presenters: Devesh Verma, Ph.D., Principal, Dhaval H. Mukhatyar, Senior Director, and Robert Mozenter, Director

Due to lockdown, most companies have had to devise omnichannel engagement strategies “on-the-fly,” and setup remote detailing capability within the CRM platform. But omnichannel engagement goes beyond just remote or virtual detailing – it also requires changing the focus from the brand/campaign to the customer.

In this webinar, Axtria will discuss:

How the customers of the pharmaceutical industry (i.e., patients, prescribers, and payers) have embraced omnichannel to connect with each other

How the industry must adapt to meet needs based on customer-preferred channels

New approaches to using population mobility information to devise a differentiated omnichannel strategy as local economies start to open up

A recommended path for pharmaceutical companies to transition their traditional multichannel planning approach to an orchestrated omnichannel planning approach

This webinar is one of several that present strategic views on COVID-19’s effects on critical processes like incentive compensation, financial forecasting, marketing-mix optimization, and more.

Click here to register for this upcoming webinar.

Click here to view Axtria’s past COVID-19 webinars.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is acutely aware that their work impacts millions of patients, and they lead passionately to improve patient lives.

Since the company’s founding in 2010, technology innovation has been its winning differentiation. Axtria continues to leapfrog the competition with platforms that deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their cloud-based platforms – Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ – enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from data to insights to operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry. Axtria continues to win industry recognition for growth and is featured in some of the most aspirational lists – Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, Red Herring 100, and several other growth and technology awards.

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

