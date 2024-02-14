FIRST ON FOX: House Small Business Committee Chair Roger Williams, R-Texas, is demanding answers from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a set of new federal proposals he claims “failed” to consider the potential harm to Main Street America business owners.
In a letter to the EPA Wednesday, just hours before a full committee hearing on EPA’s regulations, Williams argued recent regulations targeting certain chemicals have costs small busine
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Billionaire-fueled Rockefeller fund coordinated climate lawsuits with Dem state AG: internal documents - February 14, 2024
- New Biden environmental regulations ‘failed’ small businesses, top House Republican says - February 14, 2024
- Who is Mazi Pilip, the ‘unique’ GOP candidate who failed to secure Santos’ House seat - February 14, 2024