Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New BioBridge Global website focuses on donors, partners

New BioBridge Global website focuses on donors, partners

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Site demonstrates ways to give back to the community, improve healthcare

Image of the new BioBridge Global homepage, which includes links to sites for donors and potential partners, as well as information about the organization, including its history and leadership.

Image of the new BioBridge Global homepage, which includes links to sites for donors and potential partners, as well as information about the organization, including its history and leadership.

Image of the new donor site, which can be found at SouthTexasBlood.org. The site explains the multiple ways donors can help the community: making blood and COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations, signing up for the marrow/stem cell registry, donating umbilical cord blood or birth tissue, signing up to be a tissue donor, and making a financial donation.

Image of the new donor site, which can be found at SouthTexasBlood.org. The site explains the multiple ways donors can help the community: making blood and COVID-19 convalescent plasma donations, signing up for the marrow/stem cell registry, donating umbilical cord blood or birth tissue, signing up to be a tissue donor, and making a financial donation.

San Antonio, Texas, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saving and enhancing lives in South Texas and beyond has been made much simpler with the new website for BioBridge Global.

San Antonio-based nonprofit BioBridge Global is the parent organization of the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, GenCure, QualTex Laboratories and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation. Content for all the subsidiaries is included in the site.

The new BioBridgeGlobal.org focuses on two audiences: Donors and biomedical partners. Donors can learn about the ways to make a difference in our community at SouthTexasBlood.org by:

•          Giving blood

•          Joining the marrow registry

•          Donating umbilical cord blood or birth tissue

•          Signing up for organ and tissue donation

•          Making a financial contribution

Articles about the ways to give, involving patients, donors and front-line staff, are prominent on the new site. Donors and patients also will have an easy way to submit their stories and find information about each type of donation, including frequently asked questions.

The products and services pages of the new site feature information for hospitals, researchers and other healthcare organizations about working with the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, GenCure and QualTex Laboratories.

The most-used pages on the organization’s previous website, including the blood donor portal and the donor store, have moved to the new site. Donors should not have any problems continuing to schedule their blood donations.

The site will continue to develop and add content for the foreseeable future.

All the existing BioBridge Global domain names still are in use. SouthTexasBlood.org, QualTexLabs.org, GenCure.org and BloodnTissueFoundation.org will take users to pages on the new website.

### 

About BioBridge Global: BioBridge Global (BBG) is a San Antonio, Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that offers diverse services through its subsidiaries – the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, QualTex Laboratories, GenCure and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation. BBG provides products and services in blood resource management, cellular therapy, donated umbilical cord blood and human tissue as well as testing of blood, plasma and tissue products for clients in the United States and worldwide. BBG is committed to saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. It enables advances in the field of regenerative medicine by providing access to human cells and tissue, testing services and biomanufacturing and clinical trials support. Learn more at BioBridgeGlobal.org.

Attachments

  • Website1-OneBBG-10-9-20
  • Website2-OneBBG-10-9-20 
CONTACT: David King
BioBridge Global
210-731-5522
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.