New Board of New Hanza Capital, AS Elected

Riga, Latvia, 2018-03-12 08:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

On 7 March 2018, meeting of New Hanza Capital, AS Council took place, during which new Board of the company was elected. The Chairperson of the Board will be Aija Hermane-Sabule, whereas Arnolds Romeiko will continue to hold the position of the Member of the Board.

New Board was registered with the Register of Enterprises on 9 March 2018.

Aija Hermane-Sabule graduated from SBS Swiss Business School, obtaining the MBA degree, and also obtained master’s degree in finance and bachelor’s degree in business administration at the BA School of Business and Finance. She acquired major work experience more than seven years of working as tax expert at one of the Big Four audit companies. From 2013 to 2017, Aija Hermane-Sabule was the head of ABLV Bank, AS Accounting Department, and since 2018 she holds the position of the Chief Financial Officer at Pillar Management, SIA.

New Hanza Capital, AS is a company founded in 2006. New Hanza Capital, AS business objective is to invest its own funds, as well as third party funds in commercial properties, sustainably increase rental income and promote long term property value and capital growth. The company’s real estate portfolio includes office buildings in the former State Electrotechnical Factory (VEF) territory, airBaltic central office at the Riga International Airport, logistics centers in Riga and Ķekava Region and other objects. The total lettable area of the premises exceeds 69.8 thousand square meters.

Jānis Bunte

PR Specialist

+37167775432