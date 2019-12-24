Boeing Co documents now under review by a U.S. government committee appear to point to a “very disturbing” picture of commentary from the planemaker’s employees over the grounded 737 MAX aircraft, a House of Representatives transportation infrastructure committee aide said on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- New Boeing 737 Max documents show ‘very disturbing’ employee concerns: U.S. House aide - December 24, 2019
- Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500 - December 24, 2019
- ‘I’ll be back’ within a year, ousted Bolivian leader Morales vows - December 24, 2019