New Boeing CEO Calhoun is hardened corporate crisis manager

Beleaguered Boeing Co is putting its future in the hands of a turnaround veteran who has led several companies in crisis, cut his teeth at engine maker General Electric Co and has spent a decade on the board of the world’s largest planemaker.
