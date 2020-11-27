Breaking News
New book about change and transformation follows woman’s journey to find herself

‘Naked’ by Juana Vasquez shows that determination makes everything possible

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Follow one woman’s mystical journey into the unknown as she pursues personal growth through fear, faith, and courage in Juana Vasquez’s new novel, “Naked: A Journey to the Unknown” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

Gigi is a woman seeking enlightenment. She realizes that her current state of mind may be her greatest obstacle. She wants to break through old patterns that are holding her back. To understand how she came to be ruled by her routines, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Her quest is to find peace. She believes that a small town called Callicoon, has the quietness that she is looking forward. To get there she must overcome her fears and insecurities as they are connected to her limited way of thinking, there she believes she will meet her true self.

 

“I want readers to understand that changing the way we perceive life can be challenging, but, with determination, is possible,” Vasquez states. “Many of us are afraid of changes. Gigi, the main character, is no different. She is afraid, however, she embarks on a journey into the unknown, overcomes herself, and lands in a safe place.”

 

“Naked” is also available for purchase on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Naked-Journey-Juana-Vasquez-ebook/dp/B084RDNBBS.

 

“Naked”

By Juana Vasquez

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 116 pages | ISBN 9781480886919

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 116 pages | ISBN 9781480886926

E-Book | 116 pages | ISBN 9781480886933

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Juana Vasquez was born in the Dominican Republic in 1971 and immigrated to the United States in 1990. In 1993 she was introduced to metaphysics by an acquaintance she met at a local library in Paterson, New Jersey. Her interest in human behavior and in challenging herself led her to study the science of religion and metaphysics over the course of 20 years. She currently lives in New York City. Her book is also available in Spanish, titled “Al Desnudo.”

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

