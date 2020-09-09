Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New book discusses about leadership and everything that it embodies

New book discusses about leadership and everything that it embodies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Miguel A. Ornelas S. releases ‘Being an Independent Thinker by Thinking of Others’

HERMISTON, Ore., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Miguel A. Ornelas S. felt the need to share what he learned with those that do not know and/or knew but were not confident enough to profess their knowledge and share it with others. It is for this reason that he writes “Being an Independent Thinker by Thinking of Others” (published by AuthorHouse).

 

This book is about leadership and everything that this word embodies. It is not limited to a work title, it is directed and written especially for “someone like you and me.” It is about finding one’s way through life picking up bits and pieces of knowledge and experiences and adding them to one’s arsenal as one grows to become one’s own leader and boss.  It is about discovering who one is and living that person out to the fullest.

 

“The idea behind what I have written is that you expand your belief system to accept things that resonate with your own thoughts because there is only one you in this universe,” the author says. “My wish is that you become the best you that you can be by being the only person who sets limits to your belief system. May your life be that of continuous growth.”

 

“Being an Independent Thinker by Thinking of Others” aims to give inspiration to readers for them to make improvements in their lives and see the value in themselves. Overall, an improvement to their self-esteem. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/being-an-independent-thinker-by-thinking-of-others-miguel-a-ornelas-s/1137528009?ean=9781728369426

 

“Being an Independent Thinker by Thinking of Others”

By Miguel A. Ornelas S.

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 184 pages | ISBN 9781728369402

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 184 pages | ISBN 9781728369426

E-Book | 184 pages | ISBN 9781728369419

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Miguel A. Ornelas S. has been married for 25 years and has three kids. He enjoys reading, and now that his kids are grown, he also enjoy the healthy balance of alone time with family time. If he was to have written about his life’s trials and tribulations. It would not have been worth the paper it was written on. Instead, he chose to write about and share some of what he has learned throughout his life. Hopefully, in a way in which it makes more sense to readers than it made to him as he was learning and discovering things for himself. He hopes that the information he shared holds value and be of merit as readers learn things throughout his life.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry’s only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.com or call 833-262-8899.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
AuthorHouse
833-262-8899
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.