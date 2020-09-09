New book discusses about leadership and everything that it embodies

Miguel A. Ornelas S. releases ‘Being an Independent Thinker by Thinking of Others’

HERMISTON, Ore., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Miguel A. Ornelas S. felt the need to share what he learned with those that do not know and/or knew but were not confident enough to profess their knowledge and share it with others. It is for this reason that he writes “Being an Independent Thinker by Thinking of Others” (published by AuthorHouse).

This book is about leadership and everything that this word embodies. It is not limited to a work title, it is directed and written especially for “someone like you and me.” It is about finding one’s way through life picking up bits and pieces of knowledge and experiences and adding them to one’s arsenal as one grows to become one’s own leader and boss. It is about discovering who one is and living that person out to the fullest.

“The idea behind what I have written is that you expand your belief system to accept things that resonate with your own thoughts because there is only one you in this universe,” the author says. “My wish is that you become the best you that you can be by being the only person who sets limits to your belief system. May your life be that of continuous growth.”

“Being an Independent Thinker by Thinking of Others” aims to give inspiration to readers for them to make improvements in their lives and see the value in themselves. Overall, an improvement to their self-esteem. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/being-an-independent-thinker-by-thinking-of-others-miguel-a-ornelas-s/1137528009?ean=9781728369426

About the Author

Miguel A. Ornelas S. has been married for 25 years and has three kids. He enjoys reading, and now that his kids are grown, he also enjoy the healthy balance of alone time with family time. If he was to have written about his life’s trials and tribulations. It would not have been worth the paper it was written on. Instead, he chose to write about and share some of what he has learned throughout his life. Hopefully, in a way in which it makes more sense to readers than it made to him as he was learning and discovering things for himself. He hopes that the information he shared holds value and be of merit as readers learn things throughout his life.

