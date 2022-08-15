New Book For Business Professionals, Leaders and Mangers, LEADING AND MANAGING SIMULTANEOUSLY, Presents Hands On Approach To Running A Successful Business

New business book from Palmetto Publishing offers how-to guide for establishing effective leadership skills and building high performance teams within your business

Leading and Managing Simultaneously Cover

Charleston, SC, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A renowned global executive, Mark Hubble knows a thing or two about successful leadership. For over thirty years, Mark R. Hubble has seen it all – the good and the bad. And now he is ready to impart his knowledge with working professionals and industry executives alike. Throughout his career, he observed and identified effective business practices while developing an impressive resume. And now he is adding author to his list of accomplishments. In his newly published book Leading and Managing Simultaneously, Hubble presents over one hundred and twenty-five lessons he has learned throughout his extensive career, some hard, some humbling, and all rewarding.

Hubble reveals the fundamentals of running a successful business and stresses the importance of finding good mentors. But he wants readers to know that his book is not just a conceptual text. Each chapter closes with a list of questions that allow for reflection and identifying action items. Hubble’s book is an invaluable tool for anyone looking to transition into a management or leadership role within any industry or for those attempting to climb the corporate ladder.

Leading and Managing Simultaneously is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Mark R. Hubble is a leading global executive with over thirty years of experience. He earned his BBA degree from Texas State University, his MBA from St. Edwards University, and pursued his executive education at INSEAD France and Columbia University in New York City. During his subsequent 30+ years of successfully leading numerous global publishing, software, financial services, and aviation organizations with industry-leading results, Mark held numerous C-suite and board-level positions. These include president and CEO of Southwestern College Publishing, president of Higher Education Group at Addison Wesley Longman, CEO of Sheshunoff Information Services, president of Compass Learning and Education Online, and senior vice-president of Commercial Aviation Solutions at the International Air Transport Association. He served as strategic advisor for Premise Travel and Hospitality Group, and held board positions with Cargo Network Services, Beijing Information Technology Company, and IATA Netherlands BvD.

In addition, he was a lecturer at The University of Texas, Austin, Texas State University, Concordia University, where he taught various graduate and undergraduate business courses in leadership, management, marketing, branding and strategic human resources management. He has conducted numerous corporate training seminars and workshops in sales, negotiations, product management, stakeholder management, time management, and innovation within all the above organizations.

Mark’s business track record includes numerous successful corporate turnarounds, along with building high-performance teams that consistently delivered industry-leading profitable growth.

Leading and Managing Simultaneously

