New book inspires readers to listen to their own guidance, believe in their own power and create their desired life

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

Dr. Lynn Carey announces the publication of ‘My Journey to Grace’

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Lynn Carey marks her first foray in the world of publishing with the release of “My Journey to Grace” (published by Balboa Press). Poignant, candid and simple in its retelling, this autobiography chronicles her personal journey from depression and desire to grace as she learns to trust herself, her inner voice and her purpose.

 

“I learned to step outside what the world calls normal and move from a place of despair to find my own bliss, ultimately healing myself physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially,” Carey states. “I always wanted to share my healing journey in a book, and then when lockdown hit, I was really upset that was happening and knew people needed my story more than ever.”

 

“My Journey to Grace” shares insights and reflections gleaned from the author’s healing journey and her 18 years practicing as a chiropractor. While revealing her opinions, viewpoints and preferences, Carey gently reminds readers to find a broader view and step outside the mainstream narratives where understanding and joy await. This book encourages others to think for themselves, to create the best version of themselves, and to become empowered leaders in their own lives.

 

“My Journey to Grace” will appeal to those who want to live their best life in every aspect: health, wealth, mindset, relationships and personal self-expression. The book is available for purchase at https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/814938-my-journey-to-grace.

 

“My Journey to Grace: Shattering Mainstream Illusions and Creating My Desired Life”

By Dr. Lynn Carey

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781982255152

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781982255138

E-Book | 110 pages | ISBN 9781982255145

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Dr. Lynn Carey earned a doctorate in chiropractic and a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Life University. She owned a practice in Wilmington, Delaware, for 18 years, and has traveled to Brazil and India. Carey loves empowering others to create their desired life of health, wealth and perfect self-expression. Today, she lives in Miami Beach where she stays busy pursuing her entrepreneurial dreams and homeschooling her teenage son.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

