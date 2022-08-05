New Book NO LIPSTICK FOR ME Considers The Cost Of Settling For A Less Than Desirable Mate

Breaking News
Palmetto Publishing’s new self-help memoir encourages women to break free from toxic relationships

Charleston, SC, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After experiencing a troubled childhood, author RoseMarie MacNeil found herself trapped in a toxic marriage. Desperate to be loved, MacNeil deluded herself into thinking things would get better, but she faced continual brutality and abuse. Clinging to all the strength she had left; she remarkably forged a path toward self-reliance, beating the odds while also raising four children. Wanting a better life for her children than she experienced, she found a way to become financially independent, and made her escape. Now on the other side, she hopes to inspire other women, and men, in similar circumstances through her memoir. 

In No Lipstick For Me, MacNeil reflects on her past and offers a raw, honest narrative of what it is like to exist in an abusive relationship. Cautioning women on becoming too reliant on anyone, she encourages readers to prioritize their own happiness and self-worth. Her story is proof that leaving a toxic relationship is possible and reminds readers that everyone deserves love and respect. 

 No Lipstick For Me (Palmetto Publishing) is available for purchase online at Amazon.com

