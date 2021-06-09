New Book, ‘One Step To Paradise,’ Offers Inspiration and Could Change Your Life

Visionary Howard W. Long engages and motivates readers to embrace life’s adventures, overcome challenges, and joyfully serve

ZEBULON, N.C., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Featuring uplifting, thought-provoking conversations and realizations, this powerful new book by Howard W. Long, “ One Step To Paradise ,” encourages and motivates readers to overcome obstacles as it traces a life of tragedy and triumph transformed in an adventure-filled world.

This authentic, compelling narration is the perfect inspirational gift for all occasions, capturing the challenges, insights, joy, and rejuvenation of a life based on purposeful service—and the surprise when love arrives unexpectedly.

“Howard deals with the issues of life that occur in our everyday life,” says Calvin Long, his son. “He does so through conversations that pull one into a storyline that reflects conscious and rational responses to the hardships and triumphs of life.”

Set against the sweeping panorama of the Pacific Northwest, the book’s travel and flying scenarios mirror Howard’s experiences as an avid aviator and inquisitive explorer.

His wife, Genevieve, now 101 years old, vividly recalls Howard learning to fly during the barnstorming era and his enthusiasm for spreading joy through a life of service wherever he journeyed.

“Howard was an engaging, motivating, and warm storyteller at heart who deeply touched and influenced many lives. I remember him smiling at the provocative conversations in this book as he recorded them in Hawaii while sitting under an avocado tree.”

Howard’s unique Christian world and life beliefs led him to live and engage life in a reflective and mindful awareness of the world around him. He believed there were no limits to what could be accomplished, from envisioning a new translation of the Bible—which became the New International Version (NIV)—to engaging physicists to discuss reducing nuclear waste, developing patents for tools, raising his family, and opening his home to engage in active societal change.

“One Step To Paradise” is appropriate for ages 12+ and is available in softcover and e-book on the book’s website at onesteptoparadise.com and on Amazon.com .

Ruth Long, Publishing Director, is available for media interviews at 919-307-7667 or [email protected]

ABOUT HOWARD LONG: Howard W. Long (1911-1990) was an author, businessman, engineer, college metallurgy instructor and Welding Department Chair, inventor, theologian, and avid pilot. Although he was passionate about many things in life, his unwavering dedication to his Christian faith—and sharing that faith with Christians and non-Christians—reigned as his foremost passion.

A tenacious visionary, in 1955, Howard envisioned the idea for the New International Version (NIV) of the Bible to faithfully capture a modern translation by Bible scholars. It took scholars thirty-three years to complete the translation project, and in 1978 the NIV was released in the United States. Outselling all other Bible versions, the NIV is the most widely read Bible in con-temporary English today.

A devoted husband to Genevieve, father of seven, grandfather of twenty-nine and great-grandfather of thirty-four, Howard lived his Christian values and consistently pursued a life of service and knowledge.

Copyright ©2021 Calvin Long and Ruth Long, all rights reserved.

Source: Author Howard W. Long