New book seeks to help people find the power to be resilient, to heal, rise and soar beyond their circumstances

Elizabeth A. Garcia-Janis, MD, announces the publication of ‘The Phoenix Miracle’

HILL CITY, S.D., Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A companion workbook to “The Courage to Encourage,” “The Phoenix Miracle” (published by Balboa Press) is a step-by-step guide designed by Elizabeth A. Garcia-Janis, MD, to help people overcome tragedies and challenges to rise and lift others.

 

“The Phoenix Miracle” is about the author’s belief that people have the power of resilience and the ability to heal, rise above the trials and tribulations. To soar and give hope, compassion, love and light to others — like the phoenix. In this book, readers are encouraged to write down their answers and thoughts to insight-provoking questions after each subchapter.

 

“In the days of the pandemic, disasters, tragedies and losses, this book hopes to create a golden thread within the hearts of all those affected by these circumstances,” the author states.

 

“The Phoenix Miracle” serves as a guide during challenging times to help people remember that they have a divine spark within them that allows them to use the most difficult life experiences to be like a healing light for themselves and others. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/818627-the-phoenix-miracle to purchase a copy of the book.

 

“The Phoenix Miracle”

By Elizabeth A. Garcia-Janis, MD

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 290 pages | ISBN 9781982258733

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 290 pages | ISBN 9781982258726

E-Book | 290 pages | ISBN 9781982258740

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Elizabeth A. Garcia-Janis MD DFAPA, is a double board certified child and adult psychiatrist who has dedicated her life serving those who suffered disasters, losses and tragedies. She served as chief medical officer and medical director in various psychiatric organizations and hospitals. She volunteered in various parts of the world doing disaster relief work — during the Philippines’ Mt. Pinatubo volcanic eruption, the Katrina evacuees in Houston, the tsunami in Thailand, the Nicaraguan refugees in Costa Rica, and uplifted clean water for the world in Uganda. Garcia-Janis has received numerous recognitions regarding her humanitarian work locally and globally, including the Distinguished Fellow award by the American Psychiatric Association, the Physician of the Year in 2009 by the Medi-Star Medical News, was honored as the Top Psychiatrist 2013 by the leading Physicians of the World organization. Garcia-Janis has also founded the Phoenix Global Humanitarian Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve those who suffered disasters, losses and tragedies. For more information about the author and her works, visit www.drgarciajanis.com.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

