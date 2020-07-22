Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / New book shares a collection of a father’s ramblings and reflections on loss and grief

New book shares a collection of a father’s ramblings and reflections on loss and grief

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Frank Goulet announces the release of ‘A Journey Through The Darkness’

HOUSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nothing prepares a parent for the loss of his or her child. Frank Goulet knew this firsthand when his world was turned upside down by the death of his daughter. He shares a personal retelling of his journey through grief within the pages of “A Journey Through The Darkness” (published by Trafford Publishing) ).

 

Stephanie was 22 years old when Goulet and his wife lost her to opioid use. In the book, the author gives an insider look at how he relied on his faith, his family and his spouse to make this journey through the darkness after her death. This darkness, he describes, crossed over the spiritual and into physical decline. While sharing his wonderful memories of the 22 years he had with his bright and fun young lady, Goulet also talks about the trials, the signs and symbols he had seen along the way, and their drive to live a life worthy of seeing their daughter again in the afterlife.

 

“It is my hope that somehow my story might help just one person who has lost a child to know there is a way through the darkness,” the author says. “The last pages offer personal and meaningful advice for how we all can interact with those who have experienced such deep loss and avoid common mistakes that can created distance or breaking of relationships.”

 

The publication of “A Journey Through The Darkness” hopes to remind readers that no grief is the same. It also intends to give hope those who have lost a child and help them see the blessings and signs often missed in everyday life. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.amazon.com/Journey-Through-Darkness-recovery-Daughter/dp/1698701349.

 

“A Journey Through The Darkness”

By Frank Goulet

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781698701363

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 112 pages | ISBN 9781698701349

E-Book | 112 pages | ISBN 9781698701356

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Frank Goulet is a commercial excellence sales leader. He had used his many years of business speaking, executive writing and relationship building experiences to tell the personal journey through the darkness after the death of his daughter. He believes in God and the many signs passed along the journey that guides everyone. He attributes his character to his loving parents, his siblings, his spouse of 40 years and all those who have influenced him to always work in making others smile, feel good about themselves and offer insight to help others grow into who they are meant to be.


Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 1-888-232-4444 or visit trafford.com.

Attachment

  • Cover_m 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Trafford Publishing
1-888-232-4444
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.