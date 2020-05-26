New Book Shares A Courageous Woman’s Story of Leaving a Lucrative Career to Take Care of Her Dying Father

Christian author Dr. Katanga McCoy releases uplifting and informative book, ‘I Quit a Six-Figure Job,’ to inspire readers to be prepared for challenging life events

“I Quit a Six-Figure Job: The Best Decision I Ever Made” by Dr. Katanga S. McCoy

BEAR, Del., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Katanga S. McCoy’s book, “I Quit a Six-Figure Job: The Best Decision I Ever Made,” is an essential step-by-step guide designed to help readers be prepared when unforeseen events happen. Seeking to be a resource to prepare readers for difficult times, Dr. McCoy discusses how to properly gather documentation and prepare for an unexpected emergency, illness and/or death of a family member and/or oneself. In addition to helping readers get their affairs in order, this book delivers uplifting testimony about faith and the importance of putting trust in God.

Dr. McCoy, who left her job as a podiatrist to help take care of her dying father, found herself overwhelmed by the amount of information that she had to collect before her father’s passing. Therefore, she developed this guide to help others prepare financially, physically and spiritually for the passing of a family member.

By sharing her own story and encouraging readers to turn to God during life’s challenges, she reminds readers that they are not alone. This reminder will help readers be prepared in various facets of life such as getting the correct documentation and mindset for a new job. “I Quit a Six-Figure Job” can help readers be proactive in their approach to various challenges and have faith that God will be there for them through each step.

“With my story, I want to inspire people to be prepared for any event in their lives,” Dr. McCoy said. “I learned a lot when my father was sick, and I wanted to share that information with others so they can spend more time with their family and less time worrying about logistics.”

“I Quit a Six-Figure Job: The Best Decision I Ever Made”

By Dr. Katanga S. McCoy

ISBN: 978-1-6847-1726-2 (softcover); 978-1-6847-1728-6 (hardcover); 978-1-6847-1727-9 (electronic)

Available at the Lulu Online Bookstore, Barnes & Noble and on Apple Books.

About the author

Dr. Katanga S. McCoy is a Christian podiatrist who attended Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine. At a time in her life, Dr. McCoy left her career to become a caregiver for her dying father. With her book, “I Quit a Six-Figure Job,” she wants to share her testimony and love of the Lord to help prepare people to have the necessary preparations for an unexpected emergency, illness and/or death and to motivate people to spend time with their loved ones. Dr. McCoy currently resides in Delaware. To connect with her and to find out more about her book, please visit her website: https://www.drkatangasmccoy.com/.

About Lulu

Lulu empowers people of all ages to explore and express their interests, passions and expertise through books, photography and art. Since introducing self-publishing in 2002, Lulu has empowered creators in more than 225 countries and territories to produce nearly two million publications. Lulu Jr. allows children to become published authors, encouraging creativity, strengthening literacy and building self-esteem. Picture.com offers professional photography of collegiate and professional sports, memorable and historic events, fine art and home décor. For more information, please visit www.lulu.com.

For Interview Requests & Review Copies, Please Contact:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Krista Tillman

480-648-7560

[email protected]

###

Attachment

803529HiRes

CONTACT: Krista Tillman LAVIDGE Publicity 4806487560 [email protected]