felene vodka
New book shares a woman's journey through cancer, how her views changed and how she survived with a positive attitude

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 33 mins ago

Liz M. Mendoza announces the release of ‘Me, Cancer and Dr. Blue Eyes’

COPIAGUE, N.Y., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “August 24, 2017—that’s when my life was altered for the rest of my days. I could say tainted, distorted, changed, but no, I want to say altered because, damn skippy, I am freaking different inside. Do not think that this is going to be one of those ‘Oh, woe is me’ type of stories. Hell no, this is a ‘Look at me, bitches, I’m a survivor. Who wants to tussle now?’ story,” Liz M. Mendoza states.

 

“Me, Cancer and Dr. Blue Eyes” (published by Trafford Publishing) shares Mendoza’s journey after she was diagnosed with breast cancer, how her views changed because she realized cancer is not the end of everything and the respect she has for the doctors and staff in the medical field who treated her with finesse.

 

“I wrote this book because I believe it is important to release anything that affects you so that you can look at the brighter side of things. I call that self –motivation,” Mendoza says. “Trust me, looking at the brighter side of things isn’t always easy, but I am a warrior. I am a survivor. I am a positive being and a woman of faith.”

 

When asked what she wants readers to take away from this book, Mendoza answers, “That it’s okay to feel all that we feel during cancer and smiling through it is so good for you. I wrote this real-life story for someone else. For whoever reads my words, God bless you, and be strong.” For more details about this book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/820446-me-cancer-and-dr-blue-eyes

 

“Me, Cancer and Dr. Blue Eyes”

By Liz M. Mendoza

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 80 pages | ISBN 9781698703794

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 80 pages | ISBN 9781698703800

E-Book | 80 pages | ISBN 9781698703787

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Liz M. Mendoza is from Long Island New York and is now 50 years alive.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an “on-demand publishing service,” and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford’s experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 844-688-6899 or visit trafford.com.

CONTACT: 844-688-6899
Trafford Publishing
844-688-6899
[email protected]

