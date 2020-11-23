New book shares insights on how to build great teams and develop a new level of teamwork in organizations

Breaking News
Leo Bottary releases ‘Peernovation: What Peer Advisory Groups Can Teach Us about Building High-Performing Teams’

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Author Leo Bottary continues his mission to leverage the power of peers both in business and in life. Following up his two self-improvement books, he now releases “Peernovation: What Peer Advisory Groups Can Teach Us about Building High-Performing Teams” (published by Archway Publishing).

 

“Peernovation” combines the words peer (people) and innovation (creativity realized). It embraces lessons from more than a decade of academic research, fieldwork and personal experiences throughout North America and the United Kingdom. “In today’s divisive society, we need to reassure business leaders and their employees that we’re all in this together. Realizing our greatest aspirations will only happen if we embrace our diversity and work as one. By leveraging best practices from CEO and executive peer advisory groups, ‘Peernovation’ shows us how to do that, whether our teams work virtually or in-person,” Bottary states. The book is designed for leaders who want to coach engaged, adaptable and higher-performing teams. Here, they will learn to:

  • select the right people for your team
  • create psychological safety and inspire greater productivity
  • build a positive culture of accountability
  • become a better team leader
  • foster a robust learning-achieving cycle

 

Forbes publisher and futurist Rich Karlgaard noted, “In a post-COVID world, and with the emergence of AI across even more industries, “Peernovation” reminds us of what doesn’t change – our humanity and our ability to collaborate and create. These will be the keys to thriving in the decades to come.”

 

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/810115-peernovation to purchase a copy of the book.

 

“Peernovation: What Peer Advisory Groups Can Teach Us about Building High-Performing Teams”

By Leo Bottary

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781480895683

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 160 pages | ISBN 9781480895669

E-Book | 160 pages | ISBN 9781480895676

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Leo Bottary is the founder and managing partner of Peernovation, LLC. A popular author, keynote speaker and workshop facilitator, Bottary is an instructor for Rutgers University and an opinion columnist for CEOWORLD Magazine. He is the co-author of “The Power of Peers: How the Company You Keep Drives Leadership Growth & Success” and author of “What Anyone Can Do: How Surrounding Yourself with the Right People Will Drive Change, Opportunity, and Personal Growth.” He earned a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville University, a master’s degree from Seton Hall, and completed his doctoral coursework in organizational leadership at Northeastern. For a complete detail about the author and his works, visit leobottary.com.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

  • Cover_l 
CONTACT: Marketing Services
Archway Publishing
844-669-3957
[email protected]

