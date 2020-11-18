New book shares one woman’s experiences, insights and perspectives gleaned from navigating a genetically driven breast cancer diagnosis

Breaking News
Debuting author Penny Casselman announces the publication of ‘How To Get A Free Boob Job’

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Penny Casselman marks her publishing debut with the release of “How To Get A Free Boob Job” (published by Balboa Press). With sprinkles of humor, this memoir shares her adventure of navigating breast cancer after receiving the diagnosis on her 45th birthday.

 

“Days after receiving my cancer diagnosis, the CaringBridge updates began to flow,” the author recounts. “I wrote them out of necessity, but everyone around me saw it differently — I was becoming an author. While receiving high praise from friends and family for my informative yet lively updates, I also began to understand the impact I was having when interacting with other cancer patients — lifting their spirits and providing hope. I knew writing my story would offer insight for those facing a diagnosis like mine and offer hope and perspective to those looking in from the outside.”

 

Written with openness and conversational tone, “How To Get A Free Boob Job” brings readers along Casselman’s journey and gives them a peek under her shirt of what it is like to navigate the wild unknown of a genetically driven breast cancer diagnosis. Her story aims to remind everyone that change is a constant aspect of life and that learning to embrace it helps them to see life with happiness and excitement.

 

Regardless of one’s affiliation with cancer, readers walk away with nuggets of insight, sparks of inspiration, new perspectives, and heaping scoops of gratitude as they read the book. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/790364-how-to-get-a-free-boob-job.

 

“How To Get A Free Boob Job”

By Penny Casselman

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 284 pages | ISBN 9781982254735

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 284 pages | ISBN 9781982254711

E-Book | 284 pages | ISBN 9781982254728

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Penny Casselman is a certified professional coach and former corporate ladder climber who spent more than 20 years working for Fortune 500 companies and start-up ventures. Today, she is passionate about her message of empowerment — through one-on-one coaching, an online course and blog posts —because she realizes it should not take a life-changing event to dream, build and live a life you love. Casselman has been featured on NattyGal.com and the Cleveland Plain Dealer. She enjoys discussing topics related to cultivating confidence, navigating a crisis and personal productivity. Casselman lives in a 100-year-old Tudor home in Ohio, where she pursues her passions for DIY projects, vegetarian cooking, and craft cocktails. Connect with her: PennyCasselman.com

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

