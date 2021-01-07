New book shares original songs and photos inspired by the most beautiful road in Virginia

Breaking News
Clare Reed announces the release of ‘7 West Through the Blue Ridge’

CINCINNATI, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “As different things happened in my life, the words and music popped into my head. I felt like the Lord gave me these songs and wants me to share them,” Clare Reed states. In “7 West Through the Blue Ridge” (published by AuthorHouse), she shares seven original songs that she has written and photos that she took  from the towns along Route 7 from Leesburg to Winchester, inspired by the most beautiful road in Virginia.

 

Route 7 is an old rural highway in extreme northern Virginia. Although it runs from Alexandria at the edge of the Potomac River to Winchester on the west side of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the interesting part goes from Leesburg to Winchester. It has physical beauty, historic towns, the occasional old-time restaurant or hardware store, and people who are trying to live their lives the right way regardless of their circumstances.

 

“This book will appeal to readers because of all the interesting places, pictures, and music that will touch the hearts of everyone who reads it.  Its overall theme includes love of God, love of music, happy times in childhood, and songs from my heart that tell stories of my life,” Reed says.

 

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Reed answers, “Music speaks to everyone in different ways. I pray that the words and music in these songs bless everyone who reads them. I hope you enjoy these songs as much as I have. Believe me, they are from the heart because that is the only way I know how to write them. That is the way the Lord has given them to me.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/380149-7-west-through-the-blue-ridge

 

“7 West Through the Blue Ridge”

By Clare Reed

Softcover | 8.25 x 11in | 52 pages | ISBN 9781728351650

E-Book | 52 pages | ISBN 9781728351636

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Clare Reed began her music career swinging on the backyard swing. Words and music just seemed to flow together. She later studied voice and sang in church and school functions. Singing was all she ever really thought of doing. However, her love for a family took her on a long detour, but the love of music was never far behind. Her life has taken her from Cincinnati to California and in 1977, to the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

 

