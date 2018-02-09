Breaking News
New Brunswick government strikes right balance with April 1 minimum wage increase

Fredericton, Feb. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The New Brunswick government will raise the minimum wage by $0.25/hour to $11.25/hour effective April 1, 2018. This increase fulfills the Gallant government’s election promise to keep future increases above $11/hour in-line with economic indicators such as the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

“Restaurant operators are working hard to adjust to increasing costs on several fronts in a sluggish economy,” says Luc Erjavec, Atlantic Canada Vice President for Restaurants Canada. “Restaurants Canada applauds the government’s commitment to keep minimum wage increases in-line with the CPI.”

“Restaurants provide more first-time jobs than any other industry in Canada, and are a stepping stone to the broader labour force. In New Brunswick alone restaurants employ 8,500 youth which represents one in five jobs for youth in the province,” says Erjavec. “This increase strikes the proper balance and will help our industry protect and grow job opportunities.” 

Nearly 75 per cent of minimum wage earners in the restaurant industry are youth under the age of 25, and well over two-thirds work part-time. In most cases, these individuals live at home, are students or are secondary-income earners. Approximately 40 per cent of New Brunswick minimum wage earners in foodservice also earn tips.

Restaurants Canada is one of Canada’s largest business associations, with more than 30,000 members representing restaurants, bars, caterers, institutions and other foodservice providers. In New Brunswick the foodservice industry is the 4th largest private sector employer providing 22,400 jobs, 8,500 of them which are youth.

