California would ban all plastic shopping bags in 2026 under a new bill announced Thursday in the state Legislature.
California already bans thin plastic shopping bags at grocery stores and other shops, but shoppers at checkout can purchase bags made with a thicker plastic that purportedly makes them reusable and recyclable.
LOS ANGELES FREEWAY FIRE PROMPTS CALIFORNIA TO RECOMMEND RULE CHANGES FOR LEASING UNDER FREEWAYS
Democratic state Sen. Catherine Bla
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Fox News Politics: Feds decline to charge elderly man with poor memory - February 8, 2024
- Biden considered resigning vice presidency ‘in protest’ over Obama’s Afghanistan policy: Hur report - February 8, 2024
- American people ‘exhausted’ by lawmakers ‘kicking the ball’ on immigration: Border town mayor - February 8, 2024